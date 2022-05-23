Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's Italian wedding guests included Megan Fox, MGK

Hollywood celebrities like Megan Fox and her fiance Machine Gun Kelly travelled to Italy for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's third wedding. According to E! News, MGK and Fox arrived hand-in-hand for the ceremony. The former donned a black ballgown with a lace bustier top, while the rapper wore a wild blue leopard-print suit which complimented his punky pink hair.

Apart from them, Barker's Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus was also among the several special guests who got all dressed up in their Sunday best to see the duo exchange vows in a lavish wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy. The entire Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner and her siblings Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner were also all present along with Barker and Kourtney's children.

These Italian nuptials come less than a week after the pair had legally married each other in a low-key ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. The couple, who got engaged last October, also previously exchanged vows in April while in Las Vegas, however, they didn't have a marriage license at the time, as per E! News. (ANI)

