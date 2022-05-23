Left Menu

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's Italian wedding guests included Megan Fox, MGK

Hollywood celebrities like Megan Fox and her fiance Machine Gun Kelly travelled to Italy for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's third wedding.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 23-05-2022 06:19 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 06:19 IST
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's Italian wedding guests included Megan Fox, MGK
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Hollywood celebrities like Megan Fox and her fiance Machine Gun Kelly travelled to Italy for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's third wedding. According to E! News, MGK and Fox arrived hand-in-hand for the ceremony. The former donned a black ballgown with a lace bustier top, while the rapper wore a wild blue leopard-print suit which complimented his punky pink hair.

Apart from them, Barker's Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus was also among the several special guests who got all dressed up in their Sunday best to see the duo exchange vows in a lavish wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy. The entire Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner and her siblings Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner were also all present along with Barker and Kourtney's children.

These Italian nuptials come less than a week after the pair had legally married each other in a low-key ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. The couple, who got engaged last October, also previously exchanged vows in April while in Las Vegas, however, they didn't have a marriage license at the time, as per E! News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022