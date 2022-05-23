Amid Gyanvapi row, MNS claims 2 dargahs in Pune built on temple land

Amid the Gyanvapi mosque row, the MNS has claimed that two dargahs had been built on the Punyeshwar temple land in Maharashtra's Pune city.

MNS general secretary Ajay Shinde on Sunday said they have launched the 'Punyeshwar Mukti' (free the temple land) campaign, and appealed to people to support the Raj Thackeray-led party's fight in restoring the temple land.

Citing a recent survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, Shinde said government has started waking up in the wake of Raj Thackeray's stand on Hindutva.

''Like Gyanvapi, we are also fighting for the Punyeshwar temple in Pune,'' he said. Shinde claimed that a commader of Khilji dynasty ruler Alauddin Khilji had demolished the Punyeshwar and Narayaneshwar temples in Pune and later dargahs were built on the land. PTI COR GK GK

