'Exclusive' pre-release screenings for Adivi Sesh's 'Major' before theatrical release

Actor Adivi Sesh on Monday announced that his upcoming film ''Major'', a biopic on 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, will have ''exclusive previews'' across the country before its theatrical release on June 3.

The multilingual biographical drama will be released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

In a note on Twitter, Sesh announced the collaboration with the online ticketing platform BookMyShow for these preview screenings and said Major Unnikrishnan's story is ''something that needs to be watched by every Indian''.

''Major'' will be screened across nine cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Bengaluru, and Jaipur.

''As we commenced our promotions, I realised that no matter what I said in an interview... I need to make you feel what we feel about Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

''So for the first time ever in India, a big film has teamed up with BookMyShow to show the film to audiences across the country. 'Major' will be shown in exclusive previews in various cities before the official release on June 3rd. We have nothing to hide, and everybody to love. See you in your city soon,'' the 37-year-old actor wrote.

Audience members can visit the BookMyShow app to find their city in the screening list and register for the preview.

''Major'' is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, who also helmed Sesh's 2018 hit action spy thriller ''Goodachari''.

The film also features Prakash Raj, Revathi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, and Murali Sharma.

