Left Menu

PM to lead main International Day of Yoga event at Mysuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the mass Yoga demonstration event in Mysuru on June 21 on the International Day of Yoga. The program is being held in the physical mode after a gap of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the country is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Day will be observed at 75 iconic locations across the country and will focus on branding India on a global scale, Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 14:11 IST
PM to lead main International Day of Yoga event at Mysuru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the mass Yoga demonstration event in Mysuru on June 21 on the International Day of Yoga.

The program is being held in the physical mode after a gap of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the country is celebrating the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Day will be observed at 75 iconic locations across the country and will focus on branding India on a global scale, Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said. A series of mega-events are being planned in the run-up to Day with a 25-day countdown to be observed in Hyderabad on May 27, wherein around 10,000 Yoga enthusiasts will participate in the Yoga demonstration. The earlier mega countdown events were organized at Shivdol (50-day countdown on May 2) and at the Red Fort here (75-day countdown on April 7).

Apart from the main event at Mysuru, another attraction on June 21 this year will be the Guardian Ring -- a relay Yoga streaming event -- which will capture and weave together a digital feed of International Day of Yoga programs organized by Indian Missions abroad. The proposed plan is to initiate the streaming from Japan, the land of the rising sun, at 6 am local time, and it will culminate in New Zealand, Sonowal stated. Around 70 countries are likely to participate in the relay event. Union ministers, film and sports personalities, Yoga experts, and enthusiasts will be among those who will attend the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022