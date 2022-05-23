Events at Indian missions on International Yoga Day to be streamed on social media

A major attraction of this year's International Day of Yoga will be the Guardian Ring -- a relay Yoga streaming event -- which will capture and weave together digital feed of programmes organised by Indian Missions abroad.

As planned, streaming on social media will begin from Japan at 6 am local time. Then, programmes from missions abroad will be relayed based on their time zones and culminate with New Zealand, an official said.

According to a source, each Indian mission will organise yoga activities on June 21.

Based on the broad pattern of observing International Day of Yoga in previous years, these activities could include short functions, speeches, Common Yoga Protocol based yoga demonstrations and local celebrity videos among others, the official source said.

The Guardian Ring programme will string together video feeds from 20 to 30 selected missions across different time zones into a continuous social media event of about 18 to 20-hour duration.

The Ayush Ministry has sought concurrence from MEA on which missions will be participating in the programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the mass Yoga demonstration event in Mysuru on June 21 on the International Day of Yoga. The programme is being held in the physical mode after a gap of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

