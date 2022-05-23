'Shades n Shine': Show pays homage to late artist Kartick Chandra Pyne

Several artworks of the late Kartick Chandra Pyne, widely considered as one of the pioneers of surrealism in Indian art, are being showcased at an exhibition here.

''Shades n Shine of Kartick Pyne'', a career retrospective by the Dhoomimal Art Centre in the national capital, aims to survey the prolific artist's career and share his timeless art with today's generation. It comprises 65 works of Pyne from various periods of his art career.

Born to a wealthy business family in Kolkata, Pyne never took part in his family business and led a reclusive life. His paintings are often described as a dreamy combination of observation and imagination.

Late Mahender Jain, head gallerist at Dhoomimal Art Centre, was one of the first curators who brought Pyne's works into light during the early 1980s. After almost three decades, his son Mohit Jain, who is art director and Gallerist at the Centre, has taken the initiative to share Pyne's artworks with the new generations.

''This show has brought together Pyne's extraordinary works before his health issues began. His works are not in a typical curation format, rather, it is an attempt to share a limitless visual language that one can develop on their own. There are various explanations for the relationship of Surrealism in Kartick Pyne's works,'' said the organisers in a statement.

In 1994, aged 63, Pyne suffered from a stroke that left half his body paralysed. However, to everyone's surprise, he was back to art within a few months, and started painting again from his bed, often holding his canvas in between his legs or in his hands.

''This show celebrated Pyne for his brilliance. It is an attempt to survey this prolific artist's career and share his timeless art with today's generation,'' they added in the statement.

Additionally, a new coffee-table book, ''Shades and Shine of Kartick Chandra Pyne'' has been launched. Published by Dhoomimal Art Centre, the book, priced at Rs 3,800, is edited by Samit Das and authored by Soumitra Das.

The exhibition will conclude on June 10.

