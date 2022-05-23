UK to mark Prince William's 40th birthday with special coin

The UK's Royal Mint on Monday released the design of a commemorative 5-pound coin to celebrate the 40th birthday of Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, next month.

William, who turns 40 on June 21, will make royal history as the first time the second in line to the British throne appears alone on an official coin. The special creation has been crafted by engraver Thomas T. Docherty and shows William in a three-quarter profile gazing up to the top right of the coin, with the number 40 to his left and his royal cypher ''W'' to his right.

"Growing up during the eighties and nineties as a popular prince, His Royal Highness The Duke of Cambridge has evolved into his senior royal role with seamless confidence," the Royal Mint said.

"In addition to his ceremonial duties, which include supporting his grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, His Royal Highness works tirelessly to make an impact on progressive causes that remain close to his heart – whether it's tackling the issue of climate change or the stigma attached to mental health issues. As a devoted husband to Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge and a loving father to their three young children, this year The Duke of Cambridge celebrates his milestone 40th birthday," it adds.

The image of the 96-year-old monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, engraved by Jody Clark, will be on the other side of her grandson's coin. There will also be an inscription on the edge which reads: ''HRH The Duke of Cambridge.'' "A three-quarter angle of the portrait creates a more dynamic portrait rather than a traditional side-on profile. I used clay sculpting techniques on a digital platform to achieve the style needed for the design, to translate effectively from two to three dimensions," said Docherty, of the design.

Clare Maclennan, director of the commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, described it as a ''homage'' to the future king. "Limited edition precious metal coins combine fine craftsmanship and rarity, making them an attractive keepsake for collectors and investors," she said.

Alongside the new 5-pound coin, a limited edition two-coin set will be released, featuring a 0.25oz gold celebration coin and a 1982 sovereign coin – the year the Duke was born. The collection will also include a limited edition coin made of 5oz of fine gold quality to mark the special occasion, with laser technology creating a "high relief finish", giving William's portrait a 3D appearance.

Prince William has previously appeared on an official UK coin accompanied by the Duchess of Cambridge, issued in 2011 to commemorate the couple's royal wedding.

