Left Menu

Goldman CEO says 'devastated' by fatal subway shooting of employee

Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David Solomon said he was "devastated" by the fatal shooting of one of the bank's staff on the New York subway, calling it a "senseless tragedy".

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 17:43 IST
Goldman CEO says 'devastated' by fatal subway shooting of employee
David Solomon Image Credit: Wikipedia

Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David Solomon said he was "devastated" by the fatal shooting of one of the bank's staff on the New York subway, calling it a "senseless tragedy". Daniel Enriquez was fatally shot on a Manhattan-bound Q train, the bank said in the statement. Enriquez had joined Goldman Sachs' Global Investment Research division in 2013.

"Daniel Enriquez was a dedicated and beloved member of the Goldman Sachs family for nine years," Solomon said in a statement. "He worked diligently to support our Macro Research team in New York and epitomized our culture of collaboration and excellence. We are devastated by this senseless tragedy and our deepest sympathies are with Dan's family at this difficult time." Kenneth Corey, NYPD's chief of department, gave details of the shooting on Sunday, saying a man had been fatally shot in the chest while riding on a New York City subway car earlier in the day. It was the latest in a series of random attacks on the city's transit system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022