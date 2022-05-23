Left Menu

Say cheese! Ranveer-Deepika strike happy pose with Rebecca Hall

Seems like Ranveer Singh is having a gala time with his wife Deepika Padukone at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

ANI | Cannes | Updated: 23-05-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 18:51 IST
Couple Ranveer-Deepika with Rebecca Hall. Image Credit: ANI
Seems like Ranveer Singh is having a gala time with his wife Deepika Padukone at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. A few pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Ranveer is seen flashing his million-dollar smile in the company of his beloved Deepika and English actor Rebecca Hall.

Ranveer is looking uber cool in a zebra print shirt, while Deepika looks gorgeous in a white printed shirt paired with a pink skirt. Rebecca Hall opted for a floral dress.

For those unaware, Deepika and Rebecca are members of the prestigious Cannes jury 2022. Ranveer Headed to Cannes on Thursday to be with his wife. (ANI)

