NCM seeks report from Punjab, Maharashtra over comedian's joke 'hurting' Sikh sentiments

The National Commission for Minorities has sought a report from chief secretaries of Punjab and Maharatshtra over comedian Bharti Singh's joke on moustache and beard allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Sikh.

According to media reports, an FIR was lodged against Singh for hurting sentiments of the Sikh community with a 'mustache-beard' joke during a TV show. She has reportedly apologised for her joke.

In a statement, the National Commission for Minorities said it has received a complaint against Singh about her joke on ''beard and moustache'' on television.

''As this has hurt the religious sentiment of the Sikhs in India and abroad, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman, National Commission for Minorities, has sought report in the matter from Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Maharashtra,'' the NCM said.

The NCM said it will take action based on the report as deemed fit.

