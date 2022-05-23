Varun Grover, Huma Qureshi celebrate 10 yrs of 'Gangs of Wasseypur' screening at Cannes

Lyricist-writer Varun Grover and actor Huma Qureshi on Monday took a walk down memory lane to mark the tenth anniversary of the premiere of their film ''Gangs of Wassepur'' at the Cannes Directors' Fortnight.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the two-part intergenerational revenge saga ''Gangs of Wasseypur'' was screened in its entirety at the 2012 Cannes Directors' Fortnight, marking one of the only Hindi-language films to achieve this feat.

Grover, who wrote the film's songs along with Piyush Mishra, shared a series of pictures on Instagram from his personal album from the premiere night of the film, often just referred to by fans as simply ''Wasseypur''.

The National Award winner thanked Kashyap for giving him a chance to collaborate on a film like ''Gangs of Wasseypur'' which has attained cult status over the years and helped nurture the then newer talent such as actors Richa Chadha, Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Jaideep Ahlawat, and music composer Sneha Khanwalkar.

''Ten years to the world premiere of a film that opened gates to this industry for many of us. GANGS OF WASSEYPUR will always be the most special film of my career.

''The trust @anuragkashyap10 put in his team of mostly newcomers was so liberating that I still keep looking for that kind of good faith based collaboration in everything I do,'' Grover, who went on to reunite with Kashyap on ''Raman Raghav 2.0'' and ''Sacred Games'', captioned the pictures.

Centered on the coal mafia of Dhanbad, now in Jharkhand, set between 1941 to the mid-1990s, ''Gangs of Wasseypur'' film series is remembered for a stellar performance by the ensemble cast, quotable dialogues, memorable lyrics and cracking music.

Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was an emerging talent at that time, played the leads in the film series. It also starred Tigmanshu Dhulia, Reema Sen, Mishra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Zeishan Quadri and Jameel Khan.

Qureshi, whose 'Permission' scene with Siddiqui has a separate fan club, wrote an emotional post on Instagram reminiscing the memories from her feature film debut.

''My first film, the first time I saw myself on the big screen and my first time at Cannes. It was a crazy special day indeed,'' she wrote.

The actor also thanked Kashyap for ''giving me this film AND a film career''.

''... and believing in me when no one did. Today so many people who have been part of that film are doing so well... can't believe how we made this film and had so much fun doing it,'' Qureshi added.

The first part of ''Gangs of Wasseypur'' will complete 10 years of its theatrical release on June 22.

