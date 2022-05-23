Left Menu

Rohit Shetty runs with 27-kg camera while filming Sidharth-starrer 'Indian Police Force'

One can't imagine Rohit Shetty's projects sans action.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-05-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 21:16 IST
Rohit Shetty runs with 27-kg camera while filming Sidharth-starrer 'Indian Police Force'
Rohit Shetty (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One can't imagine Rohit Shetty's projects sans action. His OTT debut 'Indian Police Force' will also be filled with loads of action sequences.

On Monday, Rohit dropped a BTS video from the sets of 'Indian Police Force', which stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The clip shows Rohit holding a camera weighing 27 kilos and running around the boat as he shot Sidharth fighting goons.

"It's weird how glass breaks, body hits & staircase falls are normal for us!... By the way, the camera weighs 27 kgs," Rohit captioned the post. 'Indian Police Force', which will be out on Amazon Prime, aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism" of police personnel across the country. Actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi are also a part of the project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

