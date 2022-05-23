Left Menu

Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Britney Spears song 'Work Bitch'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-05-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 23:11 IST
Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Britney Spears song 'Work Bitch'
Shehnaaz Gill (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill has shared a video where she can be seen grooving to Britney Spears's song, 'Work Bitch'. Shehnaaz took to Instagram on Monday and posted the video. She looked stunning in a plain shirt and printed palazzo with open hair.

Along with the video, she wrote, "Work Bitch..." https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd51KCDvlhX/ (VIDEO TO BE EMBEDDED)

Shehnaaz's version of the 'work bitch' has left her fans impressed. A fan wrote, "Wow #shehnaazgill".

Another fan commented, "Love the way you are #shehnaazgill". Meanwhile, on the work front, if reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

