Left Menu

Cannes 2022: Sultry Deepika Padukone shimmers in feather-like black gown on Day 6

While the Cannes Film Festival brings world fashion divas to the red carpet, jury member Deepika Padukone stays one step ahead of her peers. She walked the red carpet on Day 6 of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

ANI | Cannes | Updated: 24-05-2022 09:23 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 09:23 IST
Cannes 2022: Sultry Deepika Padukone shimmers in feather-like black gown on Day 6
Deepika Padukone (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

While the Cannes Film Festival brings world fashion divas to the red carpet, jury member Deepika Padukone stays one step ahead of her peers. She walked the red carpet on Day 6 of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The 'Om Shanti Om' actor shared her jaw-dropping look on her Instagram story.

On the red carpet, Deepika donned a black Louis Vuitton sleeveless and embellished gown and exuded charm with her contagious smile. Her metallic outfit includes lace sleeves, a deep V-neck, a bareback, shimmering feather-like tassel throughout the dress, black sequins decoration, and a snug silhouette that hugs her body. She looked stunning with her smokey makeup and her hair in a high messy bun.

She complimented her appearance with Cartier's statement diamond rings and diamond earrings, as well as matching black strappy stilettos. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film 'Pathaan'. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will also star John Abraham. She will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter', which will be released in September of next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
2
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
3
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022