J.K. Simmons, Jackie Earle Haley join cast of Netflix spy movie ‘Our Man From Jersey’

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-05-2022 10:19 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 10:19 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran actor J.K. Simmons has boarded the cast of Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry-led Netflix's spy thriller ''Our Man from Jersey''.

Other actors who have joined the film are Jackie Earle Haley, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw and Alice Lee.

According to Deadline, ''Ballers'' helmer Julian Farino is directing the movie from a script written by David Guggenheim and Joe Barton.

The story revolves around Mike (Wahlberg), a down-to-earth construction worker from Jersey, who is quickly thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school ex-girlfriend Roxanne (Berry) recruits him on a high-stakes U.S. intelligence mission.

Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Jeff Waxman will produce project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

