Left Menu

Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard to lead Michel Franco's 'Memory'

Titled Memory, the film is rumoured to revolve around a New York City staycation and marks Francos second America-set film after 2015s Chronic, according to Deadline.In addition to Chastain and Sarsgaard, the movie will also star Merritt Wever, Josh Charles, Elsie Fisher and Jessica Harper.Franco, a festival-favourite, won the Venice Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize for his 2020 feature New Order.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-05-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 10:22 IST
Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard to lead Michel Franco's 'Memory'
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar winner Jessica Chastain and actor Peter Sarsgaard are set to feature in filmmaker Michel Franco’s new movie. Titled ''Memory'', the film is rumoured to revolve around a New York City staycation and marks Franco’s second America-set film after 2015’s ''Chronic'', according to Deadline.

In addition to Chastain and Sarsgaard, the movie will also star Merritt Wever, Josh Charles, Elsie Fisher and Jessica Harper.

Franco, a festival-favourite, won the Venice Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize for his 2020 feature ''New Order''. His other directorial credits include ''After Lucia'', ''April's Daughter'' and ''Sundown''.

''Memory'' is produced by Teorema in collaboration with High Frequency Entertainment, and in association with Screen Capital/Screen One, Mubi, and Case Study Films.

Chastain, who won the Oscar for best actress this year for ''The Eyes of Tammy Faye'', will next be seen in ''Good Nurse'' and ''Mothers Instinct''.

Sarsgaard most recently featured in Hulu series ''Dopesick'' as well as films like ''The Batman'' and ''The Lost Daughter'', which was directed by his actor-wife Maggie Gyllenhaal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
2
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
3
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022