Photo of BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie together in Jeju spreads

Seoul [South Korea], May 24 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop idols BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie have been caught up in dating rumours. On the 22nd, a photo of V and Jenny together on Jeju Island was posted on the online community.

The writer said, "It might be different people, but I think I saw two top idols on Jeju Island. I obscured names because the fact has not been confirmed yet." In the released photo, a couple believed V and Jennie drives on Jeju Island. Some netizens pointed out that V and Jennie recently posted photos of Jeju's trip on their social media, making the rumor more trustful.

Some online community users claimed that the woman in the photo is Jennie because her sunglasses are the brand Jannie ambassador for. In addition, V and Jennie have set their Instagram profiles the same, using their initials "V" and "J" as their profile name. The two sides have not yet responded. Meanwhile, Jennie also had a dating rumor with Big Bang's G-Dragon in February last year. However, as she reportedly unfollowed GD's Instagram, they are believed to be broken up. (ANI/Global Economic)

