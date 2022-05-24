Left Menu

Woman beaten to death by son in UP's Sultanpur

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 24-05-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 11:49 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A 50-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her son here on Tuesday following which the accused was detained, police said.

According to the police, Shani (22) beat his mother Asha Devi with a wooden club following an argument, killing her on the spot. The woman had suffered severe injuries on the head and leg, they said.

The father of the accused told the police his son was mentally unstable and undergoing treatment, they said, adding an investigation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

