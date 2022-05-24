Woman beaten to death by son in UP's Sultanpur

A 50-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her son here on Tuesday following which the accused was detained, police said.

According to the police, Shani (22) beat his mother Asha Devi with a wooden club following an argument, killing her on the spot. The woman had suffered severe injuries on the head and leg, they said.

The father of the accused told the police his son was mentally unstable and undergoing treatment, they said, adding an investigation was underway.

