Justin Bieber to perform in Delhi in October

Get ready to have a blast in October as Justin Bieber is all set to come to India in that particular month.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 15:57 IST

Justin Bieber (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Get ready to have a blast in October as Justin Bieber is all set to come to India in that particular month. The 'Baby' hitmaker will perform at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18 as part of his 'Justice World Tour'.

According to Billboard, the show is being co-promoted by AEG Presents and Indian entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow. Justice World Tour will travel to over 30 countries -- playing more than 125 shows - starting from May 2022 through March 2023.

The upcoming show will mark Justin's second tour in India. In 2017, he performed in Mumbai as part of his Purpose world tour, which attracted over 40,000 fans. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

