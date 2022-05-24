Left Menu

'I'm so happy for her': Katy Perry shares wishes for new mom Rihanna

American singer and songwriter Katy Perry recently shared some words of wisdom for first-time mom Rihanna, who welcomed her baby boy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on May 19.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 17:35 IST
Katy Perry and Rihanna (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
American singer and songwriter Katy Perry recently shared some words of wisdom for first-time mom Rihanna, who welcomed her baby boy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on May 19. While talking to E! News about Rihanna, Perry said, "I'm so happy for her and congratulations. I know that this time is so precious and it's just like a gorgeous, cosy time. It's a beautiful, magical time, so soak it all in."

The 'Dark Horse' singer had previously called becoming a parent to daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, 1, with fiance Orlando Bloom "the best decision I was ever able to make." Rihanna's pregnancy first came into the public eye back in late January after images emerged of her proudly displaying the baby bump as she strolled on the streets of Harlem with Rocky.

Rihanna and Rocky have been dating since early 2020. They went public with their romance in November of that same year. In April 2022, there had been rumours about the rapper cheating on her but were later found to be false, as per Page Six. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

