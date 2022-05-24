Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa looks stunning at Kanika Kapoor's reception

Left Menu

Bollywood's power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn stole the show at singer Kanika Kapoor's London reception, flaunting her curves with her super hot appearance.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-05-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 17:55 IST
Nysa Devgn with Kanika Kapoor (Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood's power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn stole the show at singer Kanika Kapoor's London reception, flaunting her curves with her super hot appearance. Singer Kanika Kapoor hosted her reception at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Nysa Devgn was accompanied by her friends Orhan Awatramani and Vedant Mahajan. Her 'BFF' Orhan took to his Instagram handle and shared some glimpses of the night. He captioned the series of pictures, "I'll go around a time or 2, just to waste my time with you".

In the series of pictures, Nysa could be seen having a great time with her friends, she opted for a body-hugging dress in baby pink and mid-parted wavy hairs for the appearance. With soft-pink dewy makeup, she accessorized the entire look with minimalistic jewellery and a classy white handbag. For the unversed, Nysa is the firstborn child of Bollywood star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

