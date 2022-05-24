Left Menu

Theatre artist Gagan Dev Riar to play stamp paper scam kingpin Telgi in 'Scam 2003'

Veteran theatre artist Gagan Dev Riar will be seen headlining the show 'Scam 2003

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-05-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 18:24 IST
Theatre artist Gagan Dev Riar to play stamp paper scam kingpin Telgi in 'Scam 2003'
Poster of Scam 2003 (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran theatre artist Gagan Dev Riar will be seen headlining the show 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story'. Gagan has been roped in to play stamp paper scam kingpin Abdul Karim Telgi in the follow-up series to Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

'Scam 2003' is adapted from the Hindi book 'Reporter ki Diary', authored by journalist Sanjay Singh, who broke the scam back in the time. Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani are helming the project. Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNEXT is producing the show. The details regarding the other cast members have not been disclosed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022