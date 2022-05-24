Left Menu

Cannes 2022: Woody Harrelson's 'Triangle of Sadness' receives eight-minute standing ovation

Hollywood star Woody Harrelson's latest movie, 'Triangle of Sadness', recently received an impressive eight-minute standing ovation at the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 18:30 IST
Triangle of Sadness
Woody Harrelson (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood star Woody Harrelson's latest movie, 'Triangle of Sadness', recently received an impressive eight-minute standing ovation at the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival. Variety reported that the overwhelming response topped the reception of any other film at the festival so far, including Tom Cruise starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

'Triangle of Sadness', a dark comedy directed by Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund, follows a model and his influencer girlfriend, who embarks on a luxury cruise for the ultra-rich captained by Harrelson's Marxist character. At the film's Sunday premiere, there were such waves of applause that its director compared it to a crowd at a soccer match, according to Page Six. "What a wonderful screening. What an ensemble we had. Thank you so much," Ostlund told the audience at the premiere.

Harrelson, over the weekend, became Ostlund's fan, telling reporters that the film's making was a "revitalizing" experience, and vowed to be in the director's next film, whether he wants him or not. "He can make you extremely uncomfortable. He makes you think. He can give you a sense of meaning like there was a purpose to seeing the film -- and perhaps more importantly, he makes you laugh throughout. Which is quite a trick," Harrelson said, as per Page Six. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

