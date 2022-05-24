Vijay Babu to return on May 30, submits tickets in Kerala HC

Malayalam movie producer and actor Vijay Babu, accused in a rape case, on Tuesday submitted before the Kerala High Court air tickets indicating his return to India on May 30.

The tickets were submitted in court a day after it said his plea for anticipatory bail would be considered only after he produces travel documents indicating his return to the country. Babu's lawyers told the court that he would be returning on May 30.

The court, thereafter, said it will hear his plea on Wednesday.

His lawyers also told the court that all the other documents would be submitted before it on Wednesday.

Babu, in his plea, has alleged that the rape case has been filed against him to blackmail him.

He has been accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a female actor and disclosing the victim's identity through a Facebook live session.

''Now the attempt of the de facto complainant is to blackmail the petitioner by simply filing the complaint alleging that the petitioner forcefully sexually assaulted her,'' Babu has said in his plea.

The producer-actor has also alleged in his plea, that there is a ''trend'' of making sexual allegations against anybody to tarnish the image of a person who is having popularity in the society and for the sake of publicity.

He has claimed that he was innocent and was ''highly aggrieved'' by the one-sided approach of the authorities to make him a ''scapegoat for the purpose of news and the media.'' Babu, who is reportedly absconding since the police charged him with rape following the woman's complaint, appeared in a Facebook live session and claimed innocence, saying he is the real victim.

As the producer, who is also the founder of the production company Friday Film House, disclosed the survivor's name and identity, which is an offence, another case was also slapped on him.

The woman, who appeared in movies produced by Vijay Babu's production house, lodged a complaint with the police on April 22 and detailed through a Facebook post the physical assault and sexual exploitation she had allegedly suffered at the hands of the producer-actor for the past one-and-half months.

