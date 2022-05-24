Left Menu

Search continues for Texas woman accused in cyclist's death

Search continues for Texas woman accused in cyclist's death
The search continued on Tuesday for a woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin home.

Wilson, 25, was found dead on May 11 and Austin police issued a murder warrant for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, last week.

Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer and Vermont native, had been in Austin for a cycling event.

According to an affidavit, Wilson had previously dated Armstrong's boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland, who has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.

The affidavit says Armstrong's SUV was seen on surveillance footage outside the home where Wilson was shot to death.

Armstrong last spoke with police on May 13 and has since deleted her social media accounts, the affidavit said.

Armstrong's father Michael Armstrong told ABC's “Good Morning America” in an interview broadcast on Tuesday that he doesn't believe that his daughter could have killed Wilson. He said there are many “unanswered questions” about what happened.

“I know her. I know how she thinks and I know what she believes. And I know that she just would not do something like this,” Michael Armstrong said.

Wilson's family said in a statement that she was not in a relationship with anyone at the time of her death.

“There are no words that can express the pain and suffering we are experiencing due to this senseless, tragic loss,” the family said in a statement.

“Moriah was a talented, kind and caring young woman. Her life was taken from her before she had the opportunity to achieve everything she dreamed of.”

