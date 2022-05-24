Left Menu

MP: Man detained for cutting sadhu's hair, abusing him

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 24-05-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 20:04 IST
A man has been detained for allegedly cutting the hair of a sadhu in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, a video of which was being circulated on social media.

The incident occurred in Patajan village in Khalwa block, some 70 kilometres from the district headquarters on Sunday, and a probe began after the video went viral on Monday, an official said.

''The incident took place at 1 pm on Sunday. The accused, identified as Praveen Gaur, who is the son of a hotelier, has been detained,'' Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said on Tuesday.

''We are looking for the sadhu whose hair was cut so that a formal case can be registered based on his complaint,'' Khalwa police station in-charge Parasram Dabar said.

In the video, Gaur can be seen cutting the sadhu's hair outside a barber shop while subjecting the latter to abuses.

