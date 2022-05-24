Dhanush engages in fierce hand-to-hand combat with a mysterious figure in 'The Gray Man' trailer

Dhanush, who makes his Hollywood debut with the global spy thriller ''The Gray Man'', is a ''lethal force'' to reckon with in the trailer of the film, which was released by Netflix on Tuesday.

Headlined by Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, the film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, known for churning out superhero blockbusters such as Marvel Studios' ''Avengers: Infinity War'' and ''Avengers: Endgame''. While the details of the role played by Dhanush are yet to be disclosed by the makers, as per the new poster shared by Netflix on Monday, the National Award winner's character is described as a ''lethal force''. And the actor is all that and more in the trailer where he can be seen challenging his adversary for an old-school, brutal fist fight.

Dhanush also tagged the Russo Brothers on Twitter and shared the link to the much anticipated film's trailer.

According to the streamer, The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling), aka, Sierra Six, who is plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy, played by Billy Bob Thornton.

''... Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He'll need it,'' reads the film's official synopsis.

Slated to premiere on Netflix on July 22, the film also stars Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Alfre Woodard, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, and Scott Haze.

Based on the novel ''The Gray Man'' by Mark Greaney, the screenplay is by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The producers are Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi. Executive producers are Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel.

In an interview with PTI last December, Dhanush had said he loved working on ''The Gray Man'' and described collaborating with the Russo brothers ''a very good learning experience'' He was last seen in the 2022 Tamil action film ''Maaran''.

