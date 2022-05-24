Delhi: Couple arrested for duping women of Rs 30 lakh

A couple was arrested for duping several housewives of Rs 30 lakh on the pretext of better returns and monthly gifts, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Babita and her husband Deepak Bassi, residents of Azadpur, collected huge amount of money from housewives of Adarsh Nagar in Delhi in the name of ‘Jai Mata Kitty’ with the assurance of better returns and monthly gifts but they fled away with the money, they said.

The arrests came after a case was registered in 2020 with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police by a woman against the husband-wife duo who alleged in her complaint that the couple collected the money from several women, including her, in the name of organizing kitty parties. Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) Chhaya Sharma said, ''The accused assured the complainant that they will return the amount after 20 months with better returns but even after 20 months, the accused couple did not return their money and disappeared by selling their house and shutting their shop.'' The couple was taking Rs 1,000 per month from every member and used to organize monthly meeting for lucky draw of her kitty, Sharma said. Later, more than 65 victims came out in support of the case and joined the probe, she added. ''The cheated amount is around Rs 30 lakh. The accused couple induced the victims to invest in their scheme by announcing different types of assured attractive gift hampers to each of their members on monthly basis. During the investigation, it was established that the accused were running their operations in the name of ‘Jai Mata Kitty’ in the area of Adarsh Nagar,'' the senior police officer said. With the help of local intelligence and technical surveillance, the accused persons were located in the area of Uttam Nagar on May 20 and were subsequently arrested in the matter, she said. ''The duo confessed that they used to invest the collected amount from their Jai Mata Kitty in another kitty which was organised by other persons and earned profits from it. But over the time, they suffered loss in their investments and failed to repay the members of their Jai Mata Kitty. Thereafter, they moved to an unknown location with their family in order to avoid paying back the due amount,'' the officer added.

