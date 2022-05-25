Left Menu

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone exudes charm in orange frill gown on Day 7

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has been serving looks upon looks at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival as she walks the red carpet at the event.

ANI | Cannes | Updated: 25-05-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 10:34 IST
Deepika Padukone (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has been serving looks upon looks at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival as she walks the red carpet at the event. Deepika took to her Instagram handle and shared several pictures. She left netizens in awe of her yet again as she opted for a stunning orange gown dress.

The 'Gehraiyaan' actor donned an orange gown frill dress and exuded charm with her smile. Her hair was styled in a messy bun. She completes her look with minimal makeup and customized earrings. Earlier, during the inauguration of the India pavilion at Cannes 2022 on Wednesday, she spoke about how Indian cinema has come a long way.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film 'Pathaan'. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will also star John Abraham. She will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter', which will be released in September of next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

