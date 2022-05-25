Left Menu

TMZ attempts to prevent Johnny Depp from calling ex-employee to testify

On Tuesday, TMZ filed an emergency request in Virginia to prevent Johnny Depp from bringing one of its former workers to testify in his defamation case.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 10:55 IST
TMZ attempts to prevent Johnny Depp from calling ex-employee to testify
Johnny Depp (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

On Tuesday, TMZ filed an emergency request in Virginia to prevent Johnny Depp from bringing one of its former workers to testify in his defamation case. According to Variety, in the motion, TMZ is attempting to protect a confidential source who provided the outlet with a video of Depp yelling at ex-wife Amber Heard and slamming cabinets. The jury was shown the video early in the trial.

Depp's team has indicated that Morgan Tremaine, a former TMZ field assignment manager, will be called as a witness on Wednesday. They have not stated what questions will be posed to Tremaine. The lawyers for TMZ contended that the source's identity should be protected under Virginia law's journalist's privilege. Tremaine's evidence, according to the publication, is immaterial to the matter of whether Depp and Heard defamed one other.

During her cross-examination of Heard, Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, argued that she had leaked the film and that the outlet had paid her for it. She said, "I didn't do that," Heard testified. "I had nothing to do with that." When Heard went to court in May 2016 to obtain a restraining order against Depp, Vasquez suspected that Heard's team had tipped off TMZ. Heard expressed surprise that photographers were present, and speculated that it was Depp's divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, who had tight ties to TMZ.

TMZ's lawyer argued in the motion that Tremaine had nothing to do with the video's receipt and that any testimony he might give about the confidential source would be based on "rumour and conjecture." "TMZ promised this source that it would maintain their confidentiality and would not disclose their name or other information about them," wrote the outlet's attorneys. "TMZ makes such promises of confidentiality, from time to time, so that it may publish information in the public interest, and it relies on the journalist's privilege protecting the identity of confidential sources to do so", as reported by Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022