Next edition of Amarrass Nights to be held on May 28

The May chapter of Amarrass Nights, a platform to promote and nurture folk artistes, will be held on Saturday at the Sunder Nursery here. The event is organised by Gurgaon-based label Amarrass Records and Amarrass Society for Performing Arts at iconic locations across Delhi since 2009.

According to the organisers, the musical evening promises to be an exhilarating night of ecstatic bhajans ballads and beatboxing.

The performing artists at the upcoming event are bhajan maestro Bagga Khan and the Barmer Boys, the global ambassadors of contemporary Indian folk music.

Khan, a renowned Manganiyar bhajan singer from Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, is a master of the tambura and sings bhajans and dohas by Kabir, Meerabai, and Tulsidas. Barmer Boys is a Sufi-Gypsy beatbox trio, comprising Manga, Rais Khan, and Razak Khan. From soulful Sufi kalaams, Krishna bhajans, uplifting celebratory songs to boisterous jams with beat-boxing, the group is carrying forward the centuries-old musical traditions of the Manganiyars.

The tickets for Amarrass Nights are available online at https://www.amarrass.com/events.

