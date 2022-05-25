Cop facing internal probe for rude behavior with actress, friends in Kerala

A Kerala policeman is facing an internal probe for allegedly behaving in a rude manner with well-known Malayalam actress and TV host Archana Kavi while travelling with her friend and family during night in an auto in the city recently.

A senior police officer said a probe has already been initiated and the versions of both the actress and the accused policeman were heard.

He said the incident happened when the policeman was engaged in night patrol duty and he could not identify the actress as she wore a face mask.

Whether it was to a celebrity or an ordinary woman, such rude behavior was not acceptable from the side of law enforcers, Kochi Deputy Commissioner V U Kuriakose told PTI.

''I spoke to the woman and the policeman and heard both their versions. The actress generally has a very good opinion about the police force. But, the present incident caused her pain,'' he said. But, the policeman did not mean to hurt her and only tried collect information as part of patrolling, the officer added. The DCP also said the policeman would be summoned again and departmental action would be initiated against him if it is found necessary.

The incident came to light after Archana Kavi recently shared on social media platform her bad experience with the police while travelling during the night with her female friends.

She had said that the police personnel were ''extremely rude'' and they ''did not feel safe.'' PTI LGK LGK KH SS SS

