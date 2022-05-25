Left Menu

Karan Johar's 50th birthday: Farah Khan, Gauri Khan and others spotted at filmmaker's residence

Filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 on Wednesday and several B-town celebs arrived for the birthday celebration at his residence in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-05-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 15:09 IST
Karan Johar's 50th birthday: Farah Khan, Gauri Khan and others spotted at filmmaker's residence
Karan Johar (Image Source: . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 on Wednesday and several B-town celebs arrived for the birthday celebration at his residence in Mumbai. For the celebration, Karan organised a grand birthday bash at his Bandra residence and invited all his close friends.

Celebrities like Farah Khan, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Apoorva Mehta, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Manish Malhotra, and a few others got spotted as they arrived for the bash. They were all dressed up in comfy yet stylish casuals for the night, posing and smiling as the paparazzi snapped them.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker will throw a grand birthday party at Yash Raj Studios for his friends in the industry. All of the prominent personalities in the Bollywood film industry, including the Dharma Talents, are invited to attend KJO's birthday bash. On the work front, after five years, Karan Johar returns to directing with 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. On the other hand, films like 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', 'Brahmastra', 'Mr Aur Mrs Mahi', 'Yoddha', and 'Selfiee' are among his many producing projects. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022