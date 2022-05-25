Hard to digest she is not with us anymore: Brother of singer found dead in Haryana

''She would have turned 29 today but its hard to digest that my sister is not with us anymore'' says Kapil, brother of Sangeeta whose body was recovered by the police on Sunday. The body of the Haryanvi singer, who had been missing since May 11, was found buried in Haryana's Meham. The police have also arrested two people in this connection. Family members of Sangeeta alias Divya reside in Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan area and had reported the matter to the police on May 14.

Kapil remembered how preparations to celebrate the Sangeeta's birthday would start from the morning and the house would be abuzz with activities. Like an excited kid, days before her birthday, she would start preparing for it, recalled another family member. ''She liked celebrating her birthday with her family and friends. The family usually started preparing for the party since morning. She used to love cutting cake. We never thought that something like this will happen to my sister after hearing about her. ''She is no longer with us today. It is hard to digest but now this is the reality and we need to accept it. All the family members are broken from inside. I am trying to console them,'' Kapil told PTI. The singer's brother said their mother had been crying inconsolably after hearing about her death.

''We never thought we would see her passing away on such a happy occasion. My mother had been crying since then. I don't know how to handle her. How strong can I be to support everyone in my family when I'm myself broken,” he said. Police said during investigation, two persons, Ravi and Anil, were arrested in Meham on Saturday who disclosed that they had hatched a conspiracy to kill the singer. The police said preliminary investigation revealed that the incident took place over strained relationship with the accused. The accused had contacted the singer on the pretext of making a music video. One of them picked her up from Delhi, drugged her and then killed her. Later, they buried the body in the Meham police station area.

