Guj: Woman kills her 9-month-old daughter, commits suicide over domestic dispute

A woman allegedly killed her nine-month-old daughter before committing suicide over a domestic dispute at a village in Gujarat's Surendranagar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Navagam village in the district on Tuesday evening, an official from Thangadh police station said.

Bhavuben Dabhi (22) first hanged her daughter using a rope and then committed suicide in the same room by hanging herself from the ceiling, he said.

The woman, who lived in a joint family, frequently quarreled with her family members and wished to live separately. She took the extreme step due to a domestic dispute, the official said.

