Left Menu

Guj: Woman kills her 9-month-old daughter, commits suicide over domestic dispute

PTI | Surendranagar | Updated: 25-05-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 15:48 IST
Guj: Woman kills her 9-month-old daughter, commits suicide over domestic dispute
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman allegedly killed her nine-month-old daughter before committing suicide over a domestic dispute at a village in Gujarat's Surendranagar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Navagam village in the district on Tuesday evening, an official from Thangadh police station said.

Bhavuben Dabhi (22) first hanged her daughter using a rope and then committed suicide in the same room by hanging herself from the ceiling, he said.

The woman, who lived in a joint family, frequently quarreled with her family members and wished to live separately. She took the extreme step due to a domestic dispute, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022