Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati's 'Raina Naidu’ wraps production

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 16:22 IST
Actors Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer crime-drama series ''Rana Naidu'' has finished filming, filmmaker Suparn Verma said on Wednesday.

Produced by Locomotive Global Inc, the Netflix series is an official adaptation of the popular American drama series ''Ray Donovan''.

Karan Anshuman, known for creating hit shows like ''Mirzapur'' and ''Inside Edge'', is the showrunner and the director on the series. Verma, who last helmed the acclaimed ''The Family Man'' season two, is billed as a co-director.

Verma took to Instagram and posted a picture of the clapboard writing, ''It's a wrap''.

This is the first time time that Rana, known for films like ''Baahubali'' franchise and his recent ''Bheemla Nayak'', will be seen sharing screen space with Venkatesh, his uncle.

According to the streamer, the action drama will follow the life of Rana Naidu, ''the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem''. The format rights are licensed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

