Tiger Shroff's co-singer Raveena Mehta puts out teaser of song in new Ruskin Bond anthology

Singer Raveena Mehta who began her journey as an independent artist and has worked with big names in Bollywood such as Tiger Shroff has released a teaser of her first promotional song for a new Ruskin Bond anthology 'Falling in Love again.' Raveena, whose recent record 'Tere Liye' garnered over 2 million views on YouTube is performing 'Tujhse Milne Ki Aas' for the upcoming film based on popular author Ruskin Bond's stories, produced by Mansi Bangla.

Raveena also participated at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. This was her fourth year she was representing the country and independent artists across India. She will be the first Indian to perform at 'Cannes Film Festival' red carpet fashion week, followed by the teaser launch at the prestigious Monte Carlo Hermitage Hotel along with producer Mansi Bagla, who made her Cannes red carpet debut. While in Cannes, the duo launched the teaser of 'Tujhse Milne Ki Aas' , which was shot entirely in Cannes, France. On being asked about her new project, she stated, "I am really looking forward to this project. It is very rewarding to see my song become the promotional song for the upcoming series associated with the Ruskin Bonds book 'Falling in Love Again.' It has been lovely working with Mansi, she is truly here with a vision and is all about the right strategic execution. She is authentic and is here to create something that will leave a lasting impact on the world and on cinema. It has been an absolute pleasure getting to know and working with her."

About the song 'Tujhse Milne Ki Aas', Raveena said that it depicted deep longing and innocent love which is in sync with the theme of the book. The music video is produced by Mansi Bagla, the producer and owner of Mini Films, and Dimple Mehta.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)