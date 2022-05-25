Left Menu

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday share warm hug after dinner, pics melt fans' hearts

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were photographed outside Mizu restaurant, in Mumbai, after dinner on Tuesday, May 24.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-05-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 17:11 IST
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday share warm hug after dinner, pics melt fans' hearts
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey with producer Charmme Kaur (image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were photographed outside Mizu restaurant, in Mumbai, after dinner on Tuesday, May 24. The duo will feature in the boxing drama 'Liger' and it is one of Vijay's most anticipated films because it marks his Bollywood debut.

Vijay appeared to be wary of the photographers as the duo exited Mizu restaurant. They both shared a warm hug after posing for the paparazzi. Vijay and Ananya were both dressed to the nines.

Ananya looked stunning in a lacey light orange corset style top and high-waisted blue denim. She wore her hair in a bun and was accessorised with hoop earrings. Vijay, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white T-shirt with a grey shrug and blue denim.

Charmme Kaur, their producer, accompanied them. Vijay and Ananya were both dressed to the nines. Vijay also posed with his fans and admirers and clicked selfies with them.

The film, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Puri Jagannadh, began production in 2019 and is now scheduled to open in theatres on August 25, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

