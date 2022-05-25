Left Menu

Haryanvi singer given 10 sleeping pills before strangulation: Sources

Days after two accused were arrested for allegedly killing a Haryanvi singer, the investigation has revealed that she was given 10 sleeping pills before strangulation, sources said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 17:33 IST
Haryanvi singer given 10 sleeping pills before strangulation: Sources
  • Country:
  • India

Days after two accused were arrested for allegedly killing a Haryanvi singer, the investigation has revealed that she was given 10 sleeping pills before strangulation, sources said on Wednesday. Ravi and Anil, who were arrested from Meham on Saturday, disclosed that they had hatched a conspiracy to kill the singer. The body of Sangeeta alias Divya, who was missing since May 11, was found buried in Haryana's Meham on Sunday.

Her family members reside in Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan area and had reported the matter to the police on May 14.

“The interrogation has revealed that Ravi was the mastermind behind the incident. On his direction, Anil came to Delhi, took the victim in a car and gave her 10 sleeping pills in sugarcane juice while heading back to Meham. “They also had meal at Gulati Dhabha at Kalanaur in Haryana. When he reached Meham, Ravi joined him and strangulated the woman who was lying unconscious. Ravi also checked whether the victim has died or not. Later, they buried the body in Meham area,” sources said. The sources further said that Anil had told Ravi that he can’t kill the woman, following which he was asked to take her from the national capital. Police had said preliminary investigation revealed that the incident took place over strained relationship with the accused.

Sangeeta's brother said that she would have turned 29 on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022