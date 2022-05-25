Rita Moreno cast to portray Vin Diesel's grandmother in 'Fast X'

Hollywood actor Rita Moreno has joined the cast as the grandmother of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto in the upcoming instalment of the 'Fast & Furious' franchise, 'Fast X'. Deadline has confirmed that she will be joining the already announced cast of the film which includes Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Cardi B and Scott Eastwood.

Diesel, who's the star and producer of 'Fast X', first broke the news on his Instagram handle. He was joined by franchise veteran Rodriguez and Moreno for a brief video on the social media platform. "It's been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she's here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile. I am so blessed," said Diesel. Rita Moreno in the house, baby!" Rodriguez wrapped up the clip.

The upcoming movie has been penned by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau, with Louis Leterrier coming aboard to direct following Lin's exit, days into production. Diesel is producing alongside Lin, Neal Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincentare, as per Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)