Caitlyn Jenner talks about Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's relationship, states 'we don't need more rappers'

American reality TV star and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner has shed some light on Kim Kardashian's relationship with her estranged husband Kanye West.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 20:11 IST
Caitlyn Jenner (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
American reality TV star and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner has shed some light on Kim Kardashian's relationship with her estranged husband Kanye West. According to Fox News, on an episode of 'The Pivot Podcast' Jenner said, "He was very difficult to live with." She said West was on her "side" during her transition in 2015, but shared that the rapper is a "very complicated guy."

Giving her stamp of approval on Kardashian's new relationship with Pete Davidson, Jenner said, "Actually, I'm really into Pete right now with Kim." She continued, "We have a comedian in the family. Yay! We don't need more rappers. We need a comedian in the family." During the episode, Jenner shared that her stepdaughter brought Davidson to her home in Malibu to meet her. "[Davidson is] very different than what she would normally date, but Kimberly has been through a lot with the guys she's been with, especially Kanye," Jenner said, adding, "Pete is 180 degrees in the other direction. First of all, he treats her so well, and when they were over here, Kim [was] so happy, and Kim deserves to be happy," as per Fox News.

Davidson and Kardashian, who began dating in October, recently made their relationship more public by attending the 2022 Met Gala together. She has had a rocky public divorce with West. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

