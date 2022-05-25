Left Menu

SGPC to revive 'gurbani kirtan' with string instruments in Golden Temple

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 25-05-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 21:55 IST
The SGPC on Wednesday said it has initiated steps to revive 'gurbani kirtan' inside the Golden Temple with traditional string instruments.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has asked the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to phase out the harmonium and use the ancient traditional string instruments for 'kirtan' (singing of hymns) within three years.

The Akal Takht is the highest temporal seat of Sikhs. The string instruments are known as 'Tanti saaj' and include 'rabab', 'saranda', 'dilruba', 'tanpura', 'sitar' and 'taus'. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has asked the 'gurmat sangeet vidyalayas' (Gurbani music schools) and missionary colleges run under the Dharam Prachar Committee, SGPC, to make practising with string instruments compulsory for students undergoing 'Kirtan' training.

SGPC assistant secretary media Kulwinder Singh said a 'gurmata' (resolution of consensus adopted in Sikh congregation) passed in the congregation of five Sikh priests held by Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib on May 3, was sent to the SGPC.

The Jathedar has instructed to fully implement 'gurbani kirtan' singing with string instruments at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple within three years.

The SGPC chief Dhami appealed to 'raagis jathas' (gurbani singing groups) to start practising with string instruments and also arrange teachers of string instruments in gurmat missionary schools and gurmat sangeet vidyalayas while preparing new 'raagi jathas'(singer groups).

Dhami said the SGPC already has some 'raagi jathas' who do 'gurbani kirtan' with string instruments.

