Left Menu

Cannes 2022: Happy girl Deepika Padukone drops another look in floral dress and matching boots

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has currently grabbed the limelight with her looks at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

ANI | Cannes | Updated: 25-05-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 21:57 IST
Cannes 2022: Happy girl Deepika Padukone drops another look in floral dress and matching boots
Deepika Padukone (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has currently grabbed the limelight with her looks at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Deepika shared her gorgeous look on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, we can see the 'Om Shanti Om' actor flaunts her back in her dress.

She sported a light green colour with pink roses all over the dress and green coloured leaves. She matched her boots with her dress and tied her hair in a bun.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film 'Pathaan'. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will also star John Abraham. She will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter', which will be released in September of next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Russia says Ukraine war slowdown is deliberate, Zelenskiy mocks 'pathetic' comments

Russia says Ukraine war slowdown is deliberate, Zelenskiy mocks 'pathetic' c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022