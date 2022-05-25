Gangster Guru Satam's son, nephew convicted in 2014 extortion case

A special court here on Wednesday convicted the son and nephew of fugitive gangster Guru Satam in connection with an extortion case registered in 2014.

Satam's son Bhushan and nephew Narhari were found guilty by the court of offences committed under relevant provisions of the IPC and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for being part of an organised crime syndicate and conspiracy to extort money from a builder eight years ago.

Special judge RR Bhosale, who convicted the duo, will pronounce the quantum of sentence on May 30.

As per the prosecution, an employee of the complainant in the case, a real estate developer, received a call on November 26, 2014. The caller introduced himself as an aide of Satam and sought money from the builder.

The next day the employee informed his boss (the builder) about the call following which they approached the Mumbai police's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC), said the prosecution.

The complainant claimed on December 2, 2014, he again received a call from Satam who demanded Rs 20 lakh from him.

During the trial, public prosecutor Jai Singh Desai examined 23 witnesses and claimed that Bhushan was a part of the crime syndicate run by his father and also received pecuniary gain through extortion.

