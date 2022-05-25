Left Menu

Shirui Lily festival begins in Manipur's Ukhrul

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 25-05-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 23:26 IST
Shirui Lily festival begins in Manipur's Ukhrul
  • Country:
  • India

The fourth edition of the Shirui Lily Festival began at Shirui village in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Wednesday, a release said.

Governor La Ganesan inaugurated the four-day event that is taking place after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides Shirui village, the cultural extravaganza will also be held at Bakshi Ground in Dungrei where musical bands from across the country will participate in a singing competition titled 'Shirock'.

The governor, in his inaugural speech, said that the traditional music, food and games are exhibited during the festival to spread awareness about the rare Shirui flower and encourage tourism in Manipur.

The Shirui Lily blooms from late May to early June only on Shirui village hilltop. Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who was also present on the occasion, said that Rs 46 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of Shirui Heritage Village and the upgradation of Bakshi Ground.

He said the construction of cable cars at Loktak lake and Shirui village are on the cards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022