Man booked for molesting his minor niece

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 23:45 IST
Police have registered an FIR against a 34-year-old man in Mumbai for allegedly molesting his minor niece and threatening to kill her younger brother when she resisted his assault and tried to raise an alarm, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, the accused molested his 13-year-old niece when her parents were away for some work and her 10-year-old brother was playing outside their residence.

The family resides in a shanty in suburban Goregaon (East), he said.

When the victim resisted the assault by her uncle and tried to raise an alarm, the accused threatened to kill her brother, the official said.

The man fled from the spot when the victim's brother, who are playing outside, started knocking at the door, he said.

When the girl's parents learnt about the incident, they lodged a complaint at the Aarey police station.

Subsequently, an FIR was lodged on Monday against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO Act), the official added.

