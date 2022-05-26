Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix releases new game titles; Punk hits red carpet at premiere of Danny Boyle's Sex Pistols mini-series and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Punk hits red carpet at premiere of Danny Boyle's Sex Pistols mini-series

The Sex Pistols grabbed the limelight in London 45 years after they first convulsed Britain, as members Steve Jones and Paul Cook joined director Danny Boyle on the red carpet for the premiere of a drama tracking the punk band's rise and fall. The cast of young up-and-coming actors who play the band in the mini-series "Pistol" also posed for pictures at the ritzy event in the capital's Leicester Square on Monday.

Netflix releases new game titles

Netflix Inc announced the launch of three mobile games on Tuesday, with a fourth title coming at the end of the month, as the streaming service best known for its movies and TV shows deepens its investment in interactive entertainment. Canadian developer East Side Games re-released its Facebook game Dragon Up as a Netflix mobile title, as did Spanish developer 11 Bit Studios with its role-playing adventure game, Moonlighter. German developer HandyGames re-mastered its strategy game, Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt, for Netflix mobile.

Alicia Vikander tackles fame and fears in 'Irma Vep' TV series remake

Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander said her latest leading role allowed her to draw from her own experiences as an actor. The Swedish actress plays the title role in "Irma Vep" a HBO mini-series remake of Olivier Assayas's 1996 cult film of the same name.

Johnny Depp, back on stand, calls Heard abuse claims 'cruel' and 'false'

Actor Johnny Depp returned to the witness stand on Wednesday to refute his ex-wife Amber Heard's testimony in their multi-million dollar defamation battle, saying the abuse claims she leveled against him were "unimaginably brutal, cruel and false." The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, 58, is suing Heard for $50 million, saying she defamed him when she said she was a victim of domestic abuse. Heard, 36, has countersued for $100 million, arguing that Depp smeared her when his lawyer said her claims were a "hoax."

'Dream come true' for Pakistan's first Cannes screening

The debut screening of Pakistan's first entry to the Cannes Film Festival felt like "a dream has come true", one of its stars Sarwat Gilani said after the film - which seeks to break gender stereotypes in her country - received a prolonged standing ovation. "It felt like the hard work that people do, the struggles that we face as artists in Pakistan, they've all come to be worth it," Gilani told Reuters on Tuesday.

'Stranger Things' returns with more supernatural horrors

Hit Netflix sci-fi drama "Stranger Things" returns this week with the first part of its highly-anticipated season four promising more supernatural horrors besetting the fictional Indiana town of Hawkins. Set six months after season three ended with the gruesome Starcourt mall battle, season four sees the young protagonist friends separated after Eleven, played by Millie Bobbi Brown, moved to California with Joyce (Winona Ryder) and her two sons, Will and Jonathan.

Key moments in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are suing each other for defamation, each claiming they were abused before and during their roughly two-year marriage. Heard's team rested the defense case on Tuesday. Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday. Below are key moments in the trial so far:

Korea's Park Chan-wook leaves violence behind in new 'adult film'

Celebrated South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook, best known for his brutal Vengeance Trilogy, is covering new ground with his latest Cannes competition entry, "Decision to Leave." The romantic thriller about a detective and murder suspect who become infatuated with one another features, contrary to the expectation of some, little violence or nudity.

Away from festival spotlight, Ukrainian rebuilds life in Cannes

When Lesia Bilotserkovets and her family fled Kyiv by car at the start of the war in Ukraine, her father balked at the size of her suitcase, full of winter clothing. The 24-year-old didn't know she would end up in Cannes, on the French Riviera.

Aerosmith cancels summer Vegas shows after singer Tyler enters rehab

Rock band Aerosmith canceled the first two months of shows scheduled for its Las Vegas residency after lead singer Steven Tyler suffered a relapse in his sobriety and entered treatment, the band announced on Tuesday. The group known for hits including "Dream On" and "Walk This Way" plans to take the stage at the Park MGM hotel starting in September, according to a statement posted on Twitter.

