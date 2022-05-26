Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad make relationship red carpet official at Karan Johar's party

Actor Hrithik Roshan, undoubtedly, stole the spotlight at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-05-2022 08:18 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 08:18 IST
Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad make relationship red carpet official at Karan Johar's party
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Hrithik Roshan, undoubtedly, stole the spotlight at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. He arrived at the party along with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. They made a dashing entry by walking hand-in-hand.

The two also posed for shutterbugs gathered outside the party venue. In one of the viral videos, Hrithik is seen introducing sweetly introducing Saba to guests by telling them her name. The couple complemented each other by sporting black apparel. Saba dazzled in a black cut-out dress, while Hrithik looked dapper in a black suit.

Hrithik's former wife Sussanne Khan also appeared at the party. She attended the bash with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni. Rumours about Hrithik and Saba started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together.

The two have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship, though their public appearances have spoken volumes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

