Exes Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao appear together at Karan Johar's party

Filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash was truly a night to remember. Actor Aamir Khan's appearance with former wife Kiran Rao made it more special. Aamir and Kiran arrived at the party together and also happily posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

Aamir made a fashion statement in a t-shirt, jacket and a pair of denim. On the other hand, Kiran kept her look blingy by sporting a shimmery silver dress for the occasion. This marks Aamir and Kiran's rare public appearance together after announcing separation.

In July 2021, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation via a joint statement. "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other," the statement read.

Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but got separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)