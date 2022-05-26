Left Menu

Beauty in black: Shakira brings old Hollywood glamour in high-slit dress at Cannes 2022

Colombian Singer Shakira caught eyeballs with her appearance at the 'Elvis' premiere during the Cannes Film Festival.

ANI | Cannes | Updated: 26-05-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 10:03 IST
Beauty in black: Shakira brings old Hollywood glamour in high-slit dress at Cannes 2022
Shakira (Image source: Shakira's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Colombian Singer Shakira caught eyeballs with her appearance at the 'Elvis' premiere during the Cannes Film Festival. She arrived on the red carpet wearing a black strapless dress that featured a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high side slit.

For elevating her look, Shakira wore a pair of sheer black gloves and rocked an eye-catching dazzling ring over the top. Her silver necklace also stole the attention. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, the Queen of Latin music wrote, "What an extraordinary movie of one of my favorite artists of all time."

Shakira's Cannes 2022 look has left fans in awe of her ageless beauty. "Gorgeous," a social media user commented.

"OH EXACTLYYYYYY YOU SLAYED THEM ALL," another one wrote. "Perfection," a netizen heaped praises on Shakira.

Apart from Shakira, Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, and Kylie Minogue also hit the red carpet for the 'Elvis' premiere. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022